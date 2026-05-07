‘Shooter Came On Bike, Car Was Blocked, Bullets Rained’: Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details Of Suvendu Key Aide's Murder

Madhyamgram: An eyewitness to the killing of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said that the shots were fired at point-blank range and the attack appeared to be "pre-planned".

Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at, following which he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

The eyewitness told ANI, “Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged a political motive behind the incident and claimed that CCTV footage was being examined.

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"This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur. CCTV footage is currently being examined. Chandra was a trustworthy individual; he oversaw operations at the Leader of the Opposition's office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled several responsibilities," Paul said.

She further questioned the motive behind the killing and claimed there was widespread anger among party workers and supporters.

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"Why was a man who had absolutely no connection with the BJP murdered? There is massive outrage among the public. We sought peace, but now the family will certainly demand answers. Just a short while ago, one of our booth workers was attacked with a knife and is currently hospitalised," she added.