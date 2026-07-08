Top LeT Commander Zakir Ganai Killed in Shopian Encounter; Massive Anti-Terror Operation Ends After Multi-Day Hunt

New Delhi: Security forces have achieved a major breakthrough in the prolonged counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, eliminating top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Zakir Ganai during an encounter after a days-long search.

Ganai, one of the two terrorists who had been on the run since they were first spotted on CCTV footage in a dense orchard on July 3, was killed during the operation. Officials said arms and ammunition were recovered from near the body.

Security forces are continuing verification procedures, while the identity of another deceased individual recovered from the area is yet to be officially established.

According to initial reports, the slain militant is believed to be a local terrorist, though officials said his identity is yet to be ascertained. Arms and ammunition were recovered from near the body, indicating the deceased was likely involved in the encounter. Security forces are carrying out identification procedures, and an official confirmation on the terrorist's identity is awaited.

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In a parallel development, a body was recovered from the Chanapora area of Shopian, prompting police and security personnel to rush to the spot. Authorities said it is still being verified whether the recovered body belongs to the terrorist involved in the ongoing operation or another individual.

Identification and verification procedures are underway, and officials have not yet established a link between the body and the encounter.

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The latest development comes as security forces continue a massive cordon-and-search operation that has entered its fifth day in Shopian. The operation was launched after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of heavily armed terrorists hiding in the area.

Earlier, security forces had surrounded suspected terrorists in Shopian, triggering an encounter. Intelligence agencies had indicated that two terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were trapped inside the cordoned area, following which the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF launched a joint operation.

The search operation intensified after CCTV footage surfaced showing armed terrorists moving through an orchard in Shopian. The visuals, captured by surveillance cameras, were widely circulated among security agencies and helped narrow the search area.

The Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF subsequently sealed off the region, plugging all possible escape routes and carrying out extensive searches across villages and orchards. The search operation continued for several days as the terrorists repeatedly evaded the security cordon by exploiting the dense foliage and difficult terrain.

Earlier intelligence had identified the trapped terrorists as Zakir Ganai and another LeT operative. Ganai, a resident of Kulgam, was considered a key local Lashkar commander and was wanted in multiple terror-related cases.

Following the footage, additional reinforcements were rushed to the area, and surveillance was stepped up using drones and ground teams.

Despite challenging terrain and dense orchards, security forces have maintained a tight cordon to prevent the terrorists from escaping. Multiple search teams have been combing the area while ensuring civilian safety.