Patna, Bihar: The controversy surrounding stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari's remarks about women from Bihar and Chhath Puja has taken a legal turn, with the Delhi Police registering an FIR following a complaint over his performance at a comedy club in South Delhi.

A case was filed at Saket Police Station related to an event that took place on October 24, 2026. The complaint says the comedian made comments about Bihari women that are considered inappropriate, including things about their homes and the religious and cultural traditions connected to Chhath Puja.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 296, and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These rules cover actions that are meant to disrespect a woman's dignity, creating hatred between different groups, engaging in sexual or inappropriate behavior, and deliberately insulting someone to cause public disorder. However, the FIR does not name Maheshwari.

The complainant has also asked the police to look at the performance recordings, social media posts, and other digital stuff related to the incident. The police will look at these materials as part of their investigation.

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What Did Yash Maheshwari Say That Triggered The Backlash?

The controversy started when videos from Maheshwari's stand-up comedy show, called 'Morally Questionable', began spreading on social media. The performance reportedly included comments about women from Bihar, their family lives, and traditions connected to Chhath Puja.

One of the comments that faced a lot of backlash was about the long streak of sindoor, which is traditionally worn by married women during the festival. The comments caused a lot of heated reactions online, with many people criticizing the comedian for joking about women's respect and being disrespectful to religious beliefs and the culture of Bihar.

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The performance was uploaded to his YouTube channel on November 21, following which excerpts spread across platforms, including Instagram and X. The growing backlash also led to demands for police action against him.

Comedian Apologises, Removes Performance Amid Growing Outrage

As criticism mounted, Maheshwari posted an apology video on November 24 via his YouTube channel. The video, titled 'Public Apology to All the People of Bihar', admitted that his remarks about the state's cultural traditions were inappropriate.

"Recently, I uploaded a video in which I was talking about certain cultural aspects of Bihar. I think I should not have done that. I completely stand by that, and I apologise. I should not have made those comments in that manner," he said.

He further clarified that he did not intend to hurt anyone's religious sentiments or offend people who celebrate Chhath Puja. Admitting his mistake, he expressed regret and said he would exercise greater caution over the content he shares in the future.

Despite the apology, the controversy continued. The comedian subsequently removed the controversial performance from his YouTube channel, while his Instagram account was also deactivated.

Delhi FIR Comes Days After Police Action In Patna

The Delhi case is not the only police complaint against Maheshwari over the performance. On November 24, Patna Cyber Police registered a separate FIR against him over the alleged derogatory remarks about Bihari women on his YouTube channel.

The Patna case was filed under Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352 of the BNS, along with Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act. Police said the remarks could potentially disturb social harmony and create hostility between communities.