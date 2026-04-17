Showdown at DND: Police Block Samajwadi Party Delegation En Route To Noida to Meet Protesting Workers

New Delhi: High drama unfolded at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway on Friday morning as a high-level delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, was intercepted and stopped by a massive deployment of UP Police.

The delegation was traveling to Noida’s industrial belt to express solidarity with thousands of factory workers who have been protesting for the past five days over wage hikes and improved working conditions.

Reportedly, the delegation, constituted following directions of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been asked to assess the situation on the ground, hear workers’ grievances and raise their concerns with the authorities. The team will also meet families of those allegedly affected during the police action, they added.

What state President claimed?

Samajwadi Party State President Shyam Lal Pal has issued a scathing indictment of labor conditions in Noida’s industrial sector, characterizing the current environment as "modern slavery.

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According to a statement released by Pal, thousands of workers are being subjected to grueling 12-hour shifts for a meager monthly salary ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹11,000. The SP leader further alleged that many laborers are denied basic weekly offs and have seen their long-standing demands for wage hikes and overtime compensation systematically ignored by authorities.

Pal identified these "inhumane" working conditions as the primary catalyst for the widespread unrest currently paralyzing the city's industrial belt.

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Samajwadi Party State President Shyam Lal Pal claimed that the recent escalation in Noida began when police forcefully intervened in a peaceful demonstration at a Phase 2 manufacturing unit.

According to Pal, workers were staging a quiet protest over wage grievances when the administration, rather than mediating a solution, opted for a lathi-charge to clear the area. He emphasized that this use of force has caused significant "anguish" and resentment among the labor community, further fueling the ongoing crisis.

Background: The Noida Labor Crisis

The industrial belt of Noida (Phase 2, Sector 60, and Sector 84) has been on edge since Monday, after over 40,000 contractual workers rejected a 21% interim wage hike proposal from the government, calling it "grossly inadequate" given the rising inflation.

The protests, which turned violent earlier this week with reports of stone-pelting and arson, have seen over 300 arrests. While the district administration claims the situation is returning to normal, labor unions have vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands for an 8-hour shift and a permanent wage settlement are met.