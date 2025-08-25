Shubhanshu Shukla and Family Meet CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS), meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

Shubhanshu Shukla was accompanied by his wife, Kamna, and their son during his visit to Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

The meeting took place following Shukla’s return from the historic Axiom Mission 4, a 20-day space expedition that sets a major milestone for India’s space program.

The Chief Minister welcomed Shukla with heartfelt admiration, praising his courage, dedication, and contribution to science. “Your achievement is a proud moment for every Indian, and for the people of Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said during the felicitation ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

After meeting Shubhanshu Shukla, CM Yogi posted, "Your extraordinary achievement, a symbol of India's talent, hard work, and self-confidence, inspires the new generation to advance in the fields of science and research.

Infinite best wishes for your golden future and innovative missions!"

Earlier in the day, Shukla received a warm welcome at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, where crowds of students, citizens, and dignitaries gathered to celebrate his return.

A grand state-organised event took place at City Montessori School, Gomtinagar, where Shukla was honored.

The meeting between Shukla and the Chief Minister is not just a personal meet, but a celebration of India’s growing presence in space exploration.