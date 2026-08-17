SIA Kashmir Arrests Absconding Operative After 4 Years, Exposing Cross‑LoC Narcotics Trafficking And Terror Financing Network

Srinagar: An absconding operative linked to narcotics trafficking and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested after nearly four years, a key step in dismantling the narco‑terror network.

As per the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir, the arrest of Manoj Kumar Bhat alias Pintu, resident of Jammu, in a special operation. He is wanted in connection with FIR No. 13/2022, registered in June 2022, concerning cross‑LoC smuggling of narcotics and the alleged diversion of proceeds to fund militant activities.

Officials said his capture followed sustained surveillance, human intelligence inputs, and coordinated investigative measures.

“This arrest shows that absconders cannot escape indefinitely. The chain of trafficking and financing is being pursued to its end,” an SIA officer said.

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Investigation has revealed a wider conspiracy allegedly backed by Pakistan and PoK‑based operatives of Hizbul Mujahideen. Narcotics are trafficked across the LoC, distributed locally, and profits channelled into sustaining militant operations.

The arrested accused is alleged to have facilitated the sale and distribution of narcotics in Jammu, strengthening the financial pipeline of this network.

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Meanwhile, investigators have established linkages with handlers across the border, including Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo and Manzoor Ahmad Khan, accused of arranging consignments from PoK.

Pertinently, SIA has already secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Kandoo in a separate case.

The probe began after the recovery of one kilogram of heroin from two individuals in Sopore. Subsequent searches led to the seizure of seven kilograms of poppy straw, four kilograms of poppy seeds, and earlier, 15 grams of heroin from Bhat’s residence. A motorcycle and electronic devices were also confiscated and are undergoing forensic examination.

“We keep hearing about arrests, but the flow of drugs has not stopped. Young people are still vulnerable,” said a shopkeeper in Nowpora. He added, “If these arrests break the financial chain, it will help reduce both drugs and terrorism. But the action must continue,”.

Multiple chargesheets have already been filed against several accused from Baramulla, Kupwara, and Uri, establishing the breadth of the network. The arrest of Bhat is significant because he had evaded law enforcement for nearly four years. Officials said the latest development is expected to help unravel further layers of the conspiracy, trace financial trails, and establish the complete chain connecting narcotics trafficking with terror financing.