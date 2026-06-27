SIA Kashmir Executes Proclamation Against Absconding Accused, Intensifies Crackdown On Pakistan-Backed Narco-Terror Syndicate

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Saturday executed proclamation proceedings in Kupwara against an absconding accused linked to a heroin smuggling and terror-financing racket.

The move is another step in the agency’s sustained campaign to dismantle cross-border narco-terror networks.

The proclamation was served at the residence of Bilal Shabir Awan in Dildar, Karnah. Officials confirmed the action was carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, strictly in compliance with court directions.

The case itself originates from January 2025, when security forces intercepted a large heroin shipment during a naka check at Barthana in Srinagar.

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The investigation was later transferred to the SIA, which unearthed what officials describe as a “well-organised syndicate” allegedly operating in close coordination with handlers across the border in Pakistan.

Investigators maintain that the network was engaged in smuggling narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir to generate funds for militant activities.

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“This is not just about drugs; it’s about financing violence,” said one officer, while wishing anonymity. Following these findings, provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked to strengthen the case.

Meanwhile, the agency has already filed a chargesheet against seven accused, who are currently facing trial before the competent court. However, the investigation continues, with officials determined to expose the wider conspiracy and identify additional individuals linked to the racket.

“Narco-terror is the new battlefield. Cutting its supply lines is as crucial as neutralising armed modules,” said another senior officer familiar with the developments.

“We remain committed to dismantling the infrastructure that sustains narco-terrorism. Every effort is being made to trace and apprehend the absconding accused,” he added.