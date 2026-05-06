SIA Kashmir Executes Property Attachment of PoJK-Based LeT Operative to Choke Financial Lifelines of Narco-Terror Networks

Srinagar, May 6: In a decisive escalation against cross-border terror financing, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday attached property of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative based in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

The move is part of a series of coordinated actions designed to suffocate narco-terror networks and strip oxygen from outfits and their supporters.

The case, registered as FIR No. 03/2023 at Police Station ANTF and later transferred to SIA Kashmir, revealed that Zameer Ahmad Lone, of Mandiyan Keran, Kupwara in north Kashmir; currently operating from PoJK; was deeply involved in narcotics smuggling to fund terror activities.

Declared a proclaimed offender earlier, Lone continues to evade arrest while orchestrating anti-national operations across the border.

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Acting on a detailed application, the competent court ordered attachment of Lone’s immovable property. SIA executed the order by seizing 01 Kanal and 14.37 Marlas of land under Khasra No. 113 at Mandiyan Keran, Kupwara, in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and local revenue officials.

“The proceedings were carried out strictly in accordance with law,”.

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Officials described the action as part of a larger crackdown targeting PoJK-based operatives.

“Every such move takes the lifeline away from terror networks. By choking their financial and logistical channels, we weaken their ability to sustain operations,” said a senior officer.

Another official added, “Narco-terror is not just about drugs; it is about destabilising societies. These attachments send a clear message: there will be no safe haven for those who profit from narcotics to fuel violence,”.

Earlier, SIA had filed a comprehensive charge sheet in the case, uncovering evidence of narco-smuggling, terror financing, and cross-border links. The agency emphasised that its strategy is not limited to arrests but extends to dismantling the infrastructure that sustains terrorism.

The action dovetails with the national mission of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, under which Jammu & Kashmir has intensified its fight against drug abuse.

Authorities are working in tandem with civil agencies to investigate narco-terror cases while also promoting awareness campaigns to build a drug-free society.