“This Is About Our Existence”: Kashmiri Pandits Rally Against Relief System Overhaul, Demand Recognition in Census

Srinagar, May 6: Displaced Kashmiri Pandits took to the streets on Wednesday, staging a protest against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to merge their relief ration system into the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The demonstration, which began outside the Relief Commissioner’s office in Jammu, quickly escalated into tension as police blocked their march, leading to brief clashes before dispersing the crowd.

Hundreds of protesters, including residents of Jagti, Purkhoo, Nagrota and Muthi migrant camps, later staged a sit-in, chanting anti-government slogans and vowing to intensify their agitation.

“This is not just about rations; it is about our existence,” said Dr. Agnishaker, convenor of Panun Kashmir.

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He said NFSA is “a black law and a trap designed to erase our identity as displaced persons,” warning that unless Kashmiri Pandits are recognized as internally displaced victims in the upcoming census, “it will amount to erasing us forever.”

The administration began integrating migrant ration cards into the NFSA database in early 2026. Official reports suggest that by April, more than 17,500 cards had already been merged, with over 50,000 families expected to be included to access wider welfare schemes.

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“Our fundamental right to protest peacefully is being curtailed,” alleged Arvind Kaul, accusing authorities of silencing their voice.

“We will not retreat until a permanent and dignified resolution to our displacement is achieved,” said another leader, Sunil Kumar.

Meanwhile, the protest was supported by groups such as the United Alliance of Kashmiri Displaced Community, Panun Kashmir, and Shiv Sena. Leaders reiterated that the government should prioritize permanent rehabilitation in Kashmir rather than altering the relief distribution mechanism.

“This law is unjust. For 36 years we have lived in exile, and now our identity is being diluted under NFSA,” said one protester.