Siddaramaiah To Keep Official CM Bungalow 'Cauvery'; New K’taka CM DK Shivakumar To Live in Alternative Government House

Karnataka is gearing up for a significant leadership transition, but the state's most prominent official residence will keep its current occupant. Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar have reached an understanding regarding "Cauvery," the official bungalow traditionally reserved for the state's top leader.

Under this agreement, Siddaramaiah will continue to live in the bungalow and formally retain it until 2028, despite stepping down from the top post. Consequently, DK Shivakumar will not be moving into the residence after taking office.

Instead, Shivakumar plans to continue operating from his private residence for the time being. Reports from India Today indicate that he is likely to shift later to a different government-allotted property, which will then serve as his official residence.

Echoes of Past Political Precedents

This arrangement is not entirely unprecedented in Karnataka’s recent political history. A similar situation occurred in 2021 when former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continued to live in the official bungalow even after resigning from office. This past example makes the current understanding between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar less unusual than it might initially appear.

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DK Shivakumar To Be Sworn In Tomorrow

After years of anticipation, DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take the oath as Karnataka’s 25th Chief Minister this Wednesday at Lok Bhavan.

The Chief Minister-designate has emphasized that the ceremony will be deliberately kept low-key. The decision aims to minimize inconvenience to the general public and prevent major traffic disruptions across Bengaluru. “We have decided to have a low-key swearing-in function at Lok Bhavan to avoid chaos in Bengaluru. We also have to help the common people," he said.

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Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Shivakumar noted that the ceremony falls on a working day, and a massive influx of supporters is expected to arrive in the city. “Since it is a working day, we do not want chaos in Bengaluru city. More than 17,000 vehicles have already been booked to bring party workers and supporters to the capital. Police officers were worried about traffic disruption and public grievances," he added.