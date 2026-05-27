Siddaramaiah To Resign As Karnataka Chief Minister Tomorrow At 3 PM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's appointment at 3 pm tomorrow (Thursday) to tender his resignation. This anticipated move follows high-level deliberations with Congress high command in New Delhi and is set to pave the way for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to assume the post of Karnataka CM.

Congress MLA R. V. Deshpande conformed that Siddaramaiah has decided to resign from the post of Chief Minister.

The transition comes following a reported power tussle in the state over the Chief Minister's post between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

What Led To Power Tussle In Karnataka?

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 with a thumping majority. Following the win, a rumoured ‘power-sharing' agreement was reached between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. It is reported that the agreement was finalised at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Advertisement

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah was to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first 2.5 years of the tenure won in the elections. Siddaramaiah had reportedly agreed to resign one week before completing the 2.5 years, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over the CM's post for the remainder time.

The power tussle began since the 2.5 years mark was reached on November 20, but Siddaramaiah has not yet resigned from the post.