Siddaramaiah's Flip-Flop On Pakistan: From Peace To War Cry Amidst Pahalgam Attack Outrage

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a detailed clarification on his earlier remarks about not going to war with Pakistan, after facing sharp criticism following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement released on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said war should always be the last resort for any nation. "War should never be the first or only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war," he said.

Addressing the recent outrage over his comments, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the Pahalgam terror attack had exposed serious lapses in India's intelligence and security setup. He said it was the Centre’s immediate responsibility to address these failures and prevent such tragedies in the future.

"The horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, has made it painfully clear that there were grave shortcomings in our intelligence and security apparatus. The government must correct these lapses urgently," Siddaramaiah said.

Welcoming the Centre's decision to revisit the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, Siddaramaiah added that stronger actions should follow. He said not all government steps need to be publicly announced and assured that the country stands united behind any tough decisions taken by the leadership.

"Pakistan today is a crumbling, bankrupt state, with little left to lose. India, on the other hand, is a rising global superpower. Hence, we must tread with wisdom and caution," Siddaramaiah remarked, stressing the need for strategic patience.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also warned against attempts to create division within the country. "Some mischievous elements are trying to spread hatred and disturb national unity. The government must act firmly against such forces," he said.

Highlighting the international community’s support for India against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Siddaramaiah urged the central government to use this moment to send a strong message. "The world stands firmly with India today. We must teach Pakistan a lesson so profound that they dare not commit such reckless acts again," he added.

His clarification comes a day after his earlier remarks drew political backlash, with critics accusing him of being soft on Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that killed 25 tourists and a Kashmiri guide.

Amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, this statement of the Karnataka Chief Minister has received massive backlash. Not only that, his soft take on the neighbouring country has successfully added to Pakistan’s propaganda machinery, with its media widely using it in its defence, while the entire world is standing by India to give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Demanding an unconditional apology, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition R Ashoka reportedly accused Siddaramaiah of prioritising vote-bank politics over national interest. ‘His mindset is disgraceful,’ he lashed out.