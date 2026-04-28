Sikkim: PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Cr

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore during the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th Year of Statehood celebrations held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture, to accelerate holistic and inclusive development in the state.

In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda Hospital at Yangang in Namchi district. He will also inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali, thereby strengthening access to traditional and integrative systems of medicine in the State.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the Administrative Block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, the Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang in Gangtok district, and the Dentam Professional College at Dentam in Gyalshing district.

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He also inaugurated model residential schools at Hee Gyathang, a new Model Degree College at Mangshila in Mangan district, and a monastic hostel-cum-classroom at Boomtar Gompa in Namchi district. Further, he will launch the implementation of IT-enabled educational infrastructure projects across 160 schools in Sikkim.

To improve connectivity further in Sikkim, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two hinged double-lane steel arch bridges over the River Teesta at Sirwani and Lower Samdong, connecting Namchi and Gangtok districts. He will also inaugurate the widening and strengthening of the road from Birdhang to Namchi via Kitchudumra, which will enhance inter-district accessibility, improve travel efficiency, and facilitate smoother movement of people and goods.

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As per the release, PM Modi inaugurated the improvement, upgradation and revamping of the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) network in Gangtok, strengthening reliable power supply in the region. In the area of urban development and administrative infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Jan Seva Sachivalaya (Mini Secretariat) at Lumsey and the Civil Service Officers Institute in Gangtok.

He will also inaugurate housing initiatives, including the Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana at Lingding, housing for police personnel, and Grade 'C' quarters at SAP Pangthang. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone of Sadhbhav Mandap (Public Utility Centre) at MG Marg.

He also laid the foundation stone for sewerage system rehabilitation at Singtam town under river pollution abatement initiatives. He will also inaugurate the pollution abatement scheme of River Rani Chu through the Roro Chu river in Zone III, Gangtok, contributing to improved urban sanitation and sustainable ecosystems.

In the tourism and pilgrimage sector, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redevelopment of the Ridge Precinct in Gangtok, eco-tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure at Dodak in Soreng, infrastructure related to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, including facilities at 18th Mile and Hangu Lake, and a Yatri Niwas at Krishna Pranami Mangaldham, Namphing. He will also lay the foundation stone for an Eco-Pilgrimage Complex at Silnon in Gyalshing district.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Sikkim IFFCO Processing Plant, which is expected to provide a significant boost to agro-processing and strengthen farmer livelihoods and value chains in the State. PM Modi inaugurated indoor cricket facilities at Mining, Rangpo in Pakyong district to promote youth engagement and sports development.