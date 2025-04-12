Simari’s Solar Glow: Indian Army Illuminates Kashmir’s Remote Frontier

Nestled in the rugged Karnah Valley along the volatile Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the tiny village of Simari has long been a place of shadows.

Known as India’s “Polling Booth Number One” for being the first to open during elections, this high-altitude hamlet of 347 residents has endured decades of isolation, cross-border shelling, and darkness until now.

For the first time in its history, Simari is aglow, thanks to a solar electrification project led by the Indian Army under its ‘Operation Sadbhavana’. Four solar micro-grids have brought electricity to all 53 households, transforming lives in this remote border village that has long borne the brunt of conflict and underdevelopment.

“For generations, we relied on kerosene lamps and wood fires,” said Abdul Gani, a local resident, his eyes gleaming with pride. “Now, our children can study under proper lights, and we can use basic appliances. It’s a historic moment for Simari.”

The project, dedicated to Colonel Santosh Mahadik, a Shaurya Chakra awardee killed in an anti-terror operation in Kupwara in 2015, has equipped every home with LED lights, power sockets, and LPG stoves.

Gone are the days of toxic kerosene fumes and arduous treks for firewood. Supported by batteries, inverters, and surge protectors, the micro-grids are built to last, with local youth trained to maintain them.

“This isn’t just about electricity, it’s about dignity,” said Mohammad Aslam, a farmer. “Our women no longer choke on smoke while cooking, and our children can dream bigger.”

Eighteen-year-old Rehana Bano, an aspiring teacher, said, “I used to study by a dim lamp. Now, I can read late into the night and aim higher,”.

Simari’s strategic location near the LoC has often left it vulnerable, caught between security challenges and neglect. Harsh winters and rough terrain have only deepened its isolation. Yet, the Army’s initiative is more than a power project

“Governments come and go, but the Army listens,” said Bashir Ahmad, a retired schoolteacher. “This project keeps Colonel Mahadik’s spirit alive as he cared deeply for our people”.

Farmers like Amir Ali see a brighter future. “From the edge of India’s map, Simari is now at the heart of its attention,” he said, gazing at his village glowing against the Himalayan dusk.

Simari model is sparking hope across Jammu and Kashmir’s border areas, where infrastructure often lags due to geography and security concerns.

Under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP), roads, schools, and healthcare are reaching remote hamlets, while solar streetlights and community centers are emerging in nearby Tangdhar and Keran.

Experts see renewable energy as a game-changer for rugged terrains where traditional grid lines falter.

“Where grid connectivity isn’t feasible, solar power can light up every last village,” said a local engineer. “Simari proves what’s possible when sustainable technology meets commitment.”

Challenges remain as Kupwara’s border villages still need more schools, hospitals, and jobs to complement such efforts.