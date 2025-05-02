'Similar To What Terrorist Did:' Abu Azmi Links Pahalgam Terror Attack To Ratnagiri’s Hanuman Chalisa Row | Image: X

Mumbai: Expressing deep concern in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead and several injured, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, on Friday, expressed his displeasure over the ‘targeting of Kashmiris and Muslims.’

Azmi said Kashmiris were being physically assaulted and harassed across the country. Citing the Pahalgam attack where victims were targeted based on their faith, he drew parallels with a case in Ratnagiri, where a leader allegedly urged people to demand shopkeepers recite the Hanuman Chalisa before making purchases.

Additionally, Azmi questioned the burning of Palestine flags, saying, “Why are people burning the Palestine flags? Our religion is connected with Palestine.”

Azmi Credits Rahul Gandhi , Akhilesh For Caste Census

Azmi commended SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for their persistent efforts in advocating for a nationwide caste census.

Speaking to ANI, Azmi urged the Centre to conduct the census with utmost honesty, emphasising that accurate data and impartial execution were critical for its success.

The SP MLA also stated that equal treatment for all citizens would be the true measure of the census’s effectiveness.

Akhilesh Yadav Hails Step Toward Social Justice

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed the government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the national census, calling it a significant victory for social justice.

He described the move as a triumph for 90% of the population, particularly the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) communities, and credited the collective pressure from the Opposition leaders for compelling the BJP-led government to act.

Constitutional Basis and Government’s Rationale

The census, a Union subject under Article 246 of the Indian Constitution (item 69, Union List, Seventh Schedule), will now incorporate caste enumeration. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, announcing the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs’ decision, raised concerns about the transparency of state-level caste surveys, some of which he claimed were politically motivated. To maintain social cohesion and avoid partisan influences, the government opted to include caste data collection in the national census rather than as a separate survey.

