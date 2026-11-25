New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has apologized to the Supreme Court for failing to light the Karthigai Deepam at the controversial Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, even though the Supreme Court's November 20 judgment had allowed the ceremony. Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna stated in a status report submitted to the court that although the administration had made plans to carry out the directives, they were unable to do so because the Board of Trustees of the temple had not approved the group that was suggested to conduct the ceremony.

“I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon," the Collector said in his affidavit.

A bench consisting of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi was presented with the status report. On behalf of the Collector, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told the bench that the ceremonial lamp could not be lit at the summit pillar.

Why Was The Deepathoon Ritual Not Conducted Despite The SC Order?

The Collector gave an explanation of the situation and stated that the district administration has complied with the directives issued by the Supreme Court on November 20. Nevertheless, the suggested team to ignite the lamp at the Deepathoon was rejected by the temple management.

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The report states that the Board of Trustees of the temple chose to carry on with the long-standing custom of holding the Karthigai Deepam event at its traditional site.

Additionally, the Collector said that the district administration was unable to independently designate or approve people to carry out a religious rite on behalf of the Devasthanam.

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“At no point did the Devasthanam communicate to the District Collector any authorisation of persons to light the lamp at the Deepathoon," the affidavit stated.

The report further said that all administrative preparations had been completed before the scheduled ceremony. The law-and-order situation was reported to be normal at 3 pm on November 24, with a deployment plan involving 5,797 police personnel in place.

Rejecting allegations of deliberate disobedience of the court's directions, Krishna said, “There has been no wilful deliberate disobedience on my part of any directions of this Hon’ble Court. I hold the orders of the Hon’ble Court on highest respect."

He added that the administration had acted in good faith and would submit an additional status report along with supporting documents.

What Happened At Thiruparankundram Hill On November 24?

The controversy revolves around the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located atop Thiruparankundram Hill. On November 20, the Supreme Court issued an interim ruling allowing a limited team approved by the temple administration to light the Karthigai Deepam ceremonially at the contested pillar.

On November 24, however, the ceremony was held in the customary site close to the Uchipillaiyar Temple rather than the Deepathoon.

At around six o'clock in the evening, a crew authorized by the temple and police officers lighted the lamp at the Deepam Mandapam, which is close to the Uchipillaiyar Temple.

The Deepam was lighted in the Deepa Mandapam, near the Uchipillaiyar Temple, above the temple of the ruling god, Lord Subramania Swamy, according to Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar.

What Happens Next In The Karthigai Deepam Case?

The Supreme Court has asked the parties to file appropriate applications and indicated that it would examine the developments surrounding the non-implementation of its November 20 order.

The main plea challenging the Madras High Court order permitting the ceremonial lighting of the lamp has been scheduled for final hearing in January 2027.

The bench may also consider a contempt petition over the alleged failure to comply with its directions. A contempt petition has been initiated against the Madurai District Collector and three other officials in connection with the incident.