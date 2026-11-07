Singapore-Based Tech Executive Shot Dead by Neighbour in Faridabad Over Parking Dispute, 15 Rounds Fired

New Delhi: A Singapore-based corporate executive was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour following a parking dispute in Haryana's Faridabad, where he had returned to attend his nephew's wedding. The accused allegedly opened fire on the victim after an argument over parking, leaving him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place when the victim, who was living in Singapore, had come back to Faridabad for a family wedding. According to the reports, he was a former business head at Tech Mahindra and had been working in Singapore.

The incident occurred at around 8 pm on Friday, November 6, outside a residential building in Sector 21C. Dhankhar, 42, reportedly returned home from a gym when he found Sharma's vehicle parked in the parking space allotted to his family. When he asked Sharma to move the vehicle, an argument broke out between the two.

According to police, the confrontation escalated when Sharma allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire at Dhankhar at close range. The accused reportedly fired around 15 to 16 rounds, of which eight to nine bullets struck the victim in the chest and torso. Dhankhar collapsed at the spot and was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

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Dispute Between Families Over Parking, Pet Dog

Investigators said the two families had been involved in a dispute over parking arrangements for several weeks. The disagreement was also reportedly linked to the accused's son bringing their pet dog to the common parking area and allowing it to defecate there, which had drawn objections from Dhankhar's family.

The dispute had resulted in multiple confrontations between the families in the days preceding the shooting. Police said another argument had taken place around four to five days before the incident, involving the accused and Dhankhar's son.

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On Friday night, the disagreement reportedly resurfaced after Dhankhar found the neighbour's vehicle parked in his family's allotted space. The argument eventually turned violent, with Sharma allegedly firing multiple rounds at him.

Accused Flees With Family, Police Launch Search

Following the shooting, Sharma allegedly fled the scene along with his family members. Dhankhar's son, Shaurya Dhankhar, alerted the police control room, following which local police personnel, crime branch teams and forensic experts reached the spot.

Investigators recovered several empty cartridge cases from the parking area and cordoned off the scene for further examination. The victim's body was subsequently shifted to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint filed by Shaurya Dhankhar, an FIR was registered at Surajkund police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to murder, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act. The case names Sharma and his family members.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said multiple teams had been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Police teams and crime branch personnel are conducting raids at suspected locations as the investigation continues.

Victim Had Returned From Singapore For Nephew's Wedding

Dhankhar, who was originally from Hisar, was settled in Singapore due to his professional commitments. He was working as the senior vice-president of FPT Software, a Vietnam-based IT company. He had previously served as the regional business head of Tech Mahindra's Asia-Pacific operations.