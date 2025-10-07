Bihar Elections: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Meets BJP Leaders, Stirs Rumours of Political Debut

New Delhi: Renowned folk singer Maithili Thakur has sparked political speculation in Bihar after her recent meeting with BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai. Photos of their meeting, shared by Tawde on his X handle on Sunday, quickly went viral, prompting discussions about Thakur’s possible entry into state politics ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tawde wrote, “The families that left Bihar after Lalu came to power in 1995, the daughter of that family, the renowned singer Maithili Thakur ji, wants to return to Bihar seeing the pace of changing Bihar.”

In his post, Tawde also mentioned that both he and Rai “urged” Thakur to “contribute for the people of Bihar and fulfil their expectations".

Responding to Tawde’s remarks, Maithili Thakur expressed her gratitude, writing, “The people who dream big for Bihar – every conversation with them reminds me of the power of vision and service. Honoured and grateful from the heart.”

Amid the growing buzz, the singer reportedly said, “If given a chance, I would like to begin my political career from my hometown Benipatti in Madhubani district. I want to reconnect with my roots.” With this, she has further fuelled speculation about her political debut.

Watch the Video:

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur hails from Benipatti in Madhubani district of Bihar and has earned national recognition for her contribution to Indian classical and folk music. She was named the ‘State Icon’ of Bihar by the Election Commission and received the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2021 for her efforts in preserving and promoting Bihar’s folk traditions.

Trained in Hindustani classical and folk music, Thakur learned to play the harmonium and tabla under the guidance of her father and grandfather. Along with her two brothers, she has gained immense popularity on digital platforms for reviving traditional Maithili and Indian folk songs.

While Maithili Thakur has not officially confirmed any political plans, her recent interactions with BJP leaders have certainly stirred anticipation and interest among her followers and political observers in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, slated to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes set for November 14. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had revealed the details at a press conference, stressing the Commission's commitment to ensuring a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

The Bihar elections will also witness the presence of technology, with the EC implementing various digital measures to ensure transparency and accountability. “All critical events will be videographed,” the Commission said, adding that district election officers will arrange sufficient numbers of video and digital cameras and camera teams for the purpose.