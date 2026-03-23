Singhania Office Issues Clarification on Speedboat Incident; Search Operations Ongoing

A spokesperson for industrialist Gautam Singhania has released an official statement to clarify the facts surrounding a serious speedboat accident, addressing what they termed "irresponsible" speculation circulating on social media.

The statement explicitly attributes the accident to an "unfortunate speedboat accident involving a serious mechanical failure." While the specific location of the incident was not detailed, the spokesperson emphasized that the event was a result of a technical breakdown.

Status of Gautam Singhania

The official update confirms that Gautam Singhania is currently out of immediate danger. The statement noted: “Gautam Singhania continues to recover under due care and is closely monitoring and supporting the ongoing search operations.”

Search operations and support continues

The primary focus remains on the ongoing rescue efforts for others involved in the accident. The spokesperson highlighted that the Singhania team is actively supporting the search and rescue teams on the ground.

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“We continue to pray for and support the friends and families of those affected,” the statement added, emphasizing a commitment to those impacted by the tragedy.

The office expressed deep concern over the nature of rumors appearing online since the news broke. The spokesperson described the misinformation as "disconcerting," stating that many comments are being spread with a "total disregard for the facts."