'Single Largest Party Denied': TN Congress To Protest Against Blocking of TVK’s Govt Formation Bid; Calls Guv 'Puppet' of BJP

New Delhi: The political scene in Tamil Nadu moved into a state of total unpredictability as the post-election fallout deepened. Amid the ongoing political instability, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai has called for statewide protests today, May 8, starting at 11 am.

The demonstrations, set to take place across all district headquarters, will condemn the BJP-led Union Government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for allegedly undermining the Constitution by obstructing the single largest party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), from forming the government.

‘Puppet of BJP’

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai accused the Governor of acting as a "puppet" of the BJP-led Central Government. He urged all District Congress Committee presidents to organise large-scale protests in their respective districts.

"I kindly request you to organize a massive protest on behalf of the Congress movement in all district headquarters tomorrow (08.05.2026), Friday at 11:00 AM. This is to condemn the central BJP government for acting against the Indian Constitution with the intent of preventing the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam, which emerged as the single largest party, from forming the government, and to condemn the Governor who acts as their puppet," the statement said.

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What will happen at protest?

Selvaperunthagai also announced that a major protest demonstration would be held in Chennai near Dharapuram Tower on Anna Salai at 11 am under his leadership.

The protest is expected to witness participation from former TNCC presidents, former Union Ministers, AICC secretaries, senior Congress leaders, present and former MPs and MLAs, district and state office bearers, circle and ward-level functionaries, Greater Chennai Corporation Congress councillors, and representatives from frontal organisations and various wings of the party.

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Earlier, Governor Arlekar had invited Vijay to Lok Bhavan, where he explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

Post-poll Negotiations

Notably, Vijay's TVK swept the recently-concluded Tamil Nadu elections, winning 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. As Vijay won from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), the actual number of seats in TVK's hand totals to 107 as of now.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the elections, however, it is short of the majority mark of 118.

In a crucial boost to Vijay’s numbers, the Congress has extended support to TVK, ending its alliance with DMK. With the alliance of five MLAs of Congress, Vijay has the support of 112 MLAs, still short of 6 MLAs.

Further, MNM, IUML, VCK and the CPI have shown their rare support to the TVK. These parties won the following number of seats in the elections

MNM- 0 seat

IUML- 2 seats

VCK- 2 seats

CPI- 2 seats

Hence, if Vijay allies with these parties, he would get the support of six MLAs in total, the exact additional number that he needs to prove majority.

Acting on BJP's behest

Selvaperunthagai earlier said that the single largest party should be invited to form the government, and then a floor test should be conducted in the legislative assembly to prove the majority. He claimed that Arlekar is acting on the directives from the BJP leadership in Delhi.

He said, “The single largest party should be invited to form the government. A floor test follows thereafter. However, he (the Governor) does not wish to adhere to the Indian Constitution. He is acting in accordance with instructions received from the BJP headquarters. This is contrary to the Indian Constitution. The Congress party condemns this. We are very clear that we are supporting the TVK.”

No support from AIADMK

With AIADMK declining support to TVK, Vijay would likely approach smaller parties to cross the majority mark. CPI (M), CPI and VCK secured 2 seats each and are among those who could extend their support to TVK.

CPI leader Veerapandiyan has confirmed that Vijay had written to the Communist Party of India seeking support to form a "progressive government", adding that an emergency state executive committee meeting has been called for Friday to discuss the matter and take a final decision on extending support.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has also called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar to invite TMK chief Vijay to form the government and prove his majority on the floor of the house.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby also questioned the delay in the Governor's call to Vijay, and announced that the decision on support would be taken within 24 hours after an opinion is formed in meeting with DMK.

He said, “TVK has been voted as the single largest party. Why is Vijay not being called by the Tamil Nadu Governor to stake his claim? This creates a lot of suspicion. Tamil Nadu Governor should follow democratic convention...My party is a part of DMK alliance, and they are meeting to form an opinion, with a decision to be taken in the next 24 hours.”

All 107 MLAs of Vijay's TVK May Resign

In a latest development, the political turmoil in Tamil Nadu is expected to intensify as there are reports that all newly-elected MLAs of actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will resign if MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) stakes claim to form government in the state.

Is DMK-AIADMK Alliance Possible?

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are long-standing rivals, with a history of bitterness between them. However, rumours of an alliance between them started swirling in the state after Vijay failed to prove a majority.

There have been rumours that the two parties might collude to form a government in the state.

If DMK and AIADMK forms an alliance, they could challenge TVK's prospect to form the government. While DMK won 59 seats, AIADMK won 47 seats in the recently-concluded elections. If the two parties tie-up, they will together have 106 MLAs.

Since the majority mark is 118 seat, DMK and AIADMK would need to ally with smaller parties to gain 12 more MLAs. If they achieve this number, they could easily form a government in Tamil Nadu, crushing Vijay's plan for the same.

Is defection on cards?

There are reports that 30 out of the 47 newly-elected AIADMK MLAs are likely to defect to support TVK. Several AIADMK MLAs had gathered at Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam’s office in Chennai on Wednesday, signalling support for initiating talks with TVK.

During the meeting, AIADMK leaders discussed whether the party should ally with TVK. Sources indicated resistance from AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is reportedly not in favour of an immediate alliance.

Following this resistance, reports of defection of 30 AIADMK MLAs swirled in Tamil Nadu.