'Single Media Report To Target CEC': ECI's 15-Point Rebuttal Exposes Congress-CJP Campaign In SC

New Delhi: Amidst nationwide protests, in a sharp and comprehensive rebuttal that has left the Opposition looking for cover, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed a detailed 15-point counter affidavit before the Supreme Court, demolishing the narrative built by the Congress and its ideological ally, the CJP, over the last few weeks.

The Congress leaders had taken to the streets, press conferences and social media for weeks, alleging that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was running the poll body as a one-man show and taking unilateral decisions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP had also aggressively supported the same charge in a petition, demanding that the CEC be restrained from functioning.

The Election Commission has now stated before the Supreme Court that the entire edifice of that protest was built on nothing more than a single media report. In a stinging fact-check, the Commission asserted that the plea against the CEC was based entirely on one unverified news article, with no internal document, file or order to support the sensational allegation.

All 3 SIR Orders Were Unanimous

Setting the record straight, the ECI has placed sharp facts before the Apex Court and emphasised that all 3 SIR orders, issued in June 2025, October 2025 and May 2026, were unanimous decisions of the full Commission.

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The Commission clarified that the affidavit was approved unanimously by all 3 members, which include the CEC and both Election Commissioners. It explained that internal files are confidential and were never released or authorised for release to the media. The EC also said that suggestions, queries or observations made during internal discussions cannot be misread as decisions under Section 18 of the CEC and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

In a direct hit at the Opposition's propaganda, the ECI asserted that the internal files were confidential and any attempt to leak or selectively interpret internal noting to defame the institution would amount to a serious breach.

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No Amendment In Form 6, Plea To Restrain CEC Not Maintainable

Delivering another blow to the petitioners, the Commission stated that no amendment was made in Form 6. Only the Centre can amend Form 6, while the SIR declaration is a separate document. The plea to restrain the CEC, the Commission argued, is not maintainable in law.

The ECI reminded the court and the political class that the CEC can be removed only like a judge of the Supreme Court, and not through street protests or petitions based on newspaper clippings. It pointed out that this is the same playbook used repeatedly against EVMs, which the Supreme Court has rejected time and again.