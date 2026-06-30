SIR 2026 Launches in Five States: Important Deadlines, Form Submission Rules, and House Visit FAQs Explained

The Election Commission of India has launched its door-to-door voter verification drive under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Meghalaya, and Jharkhand.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have begun visiting households to update and clean up electoral rolls. The month-long verification phase runs from June 30 to July 29, aiming to remove ineligible or duplicate entries and register new voters.

Important Dates to Note

June 30 – July 29: House-to-house verification visits by BLOs.

August 5: Publication of the draft electoral roll.

August 5 – September 4: Period for filing any claims or objections.

October 7: Publication of the final updated voter list.

Key FAQs Explained

Do I need to do anything if I am already a registered voter?

Yes. When the BLO visits your residence, they will hand over a duplicate pre-printed enumeration form. You need to check your details, fill out the form, return one copy to the officer, and collect the signed acknowledgement copy for your records.

What happens if I am not home when the officer visits?

If your house is locked, the BLO will leave the enumeration form behind. Officials are mandated to make at least three separate visits to your household to collect the completed document. If you still miss them, the form can be filled out and submitted online through the Election Commission’s voter portal.

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Do I need to submit documents like Aadhaar or a passport with the form?

No. Election officials have clarified that no additional identity documents need to be submitted alongside the enumeration form during this house-to-house verification phase.

What if my name was missing during the last revision?

If your name was not included previously but your parents' or grandparents' names were registered, you can provide their older voter details in the current form to help establish your record.

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How can I check if my updated details are correct?