Sir Creek: Everything You Need To Know About The Disputed Region Behind India's Warning To Pak

New Delhi: The Sir Creek region, a 96-km marshy strip in the Rann of Kutch along the Gujarat coastline, has once again come into focus as one of the most enduring border disputes between India and Pakistan. Despite decades of talks, the issue remains unresolved, carrying implications for territorial sovereignty, maritime boundaries and the livelihoods of fishermen.

What is Sir Creek?

Sir Creek is a narrow estuary that runs between Gujarat in India and Sindh in Pakistan, opening into the Arabian Sea. The terrain is inhospitable, marked by shifting mudflats, tidal waters and salt marshes, but its location makes it strategically sensitive.

The Root of the Dispute

The controversy dates back to the colonial era. A 1914 resolution by the then Bombay Presidency created ambiguity: one clause suggested the boundary lies to the east of the creek — favouring Sindh (now Pakistan) — while another invoked international law to argue that the boundary should run along the middle of the navigable channel, the position India maintains.

When India and Pakistan became independent in 1947, these conflicting interpretations carried over, leaving Sir Creek outside the settled boundary awards of later years.

Why It Matters Today

The dispute is not about land alone. Where the border in Sir Creek is drawn directly influences the maritime boundary and the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Arabian Sea. This has a bearing on:

Fishing rights: Fishermen from both sides often stray into disputed waters and face arrests.

Natural resources: Potential reserves of oil and gas in the seabed.

Security: The creek lies close to critical naval and coastal routes.

Attempts At Resolution

India and Pakistan have held more than a dozen rounds of talks on Sir Creek since the 1990s. A joint survey was even conducted in 2007, and maps were exchanged the following year. However, no political breakthrough followed. India has consistently pushed for bilateral settlement, while Pakistan has sought third-party arbitration.

The Status Quo

At present, Sir Creek remains a disputed zone, with both countries guarding their claims. The absence of a final demarcation continues to cause friction — from the arrest of fishermen to disagreements on maritime boundaries.