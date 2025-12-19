SIR In Gujarat: Over 70 Lakh Voters Dropped From Draft Electoral Rolls; 9.7 Lakh Found Non-Existent

New Delhi: More than seven million voters have been removed from Gujarat’s electoral rolls following the publication of the draft voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission. Of the 50.8 million voters recorded earlier, 43.4 million voters are currently registered in the draft roll.

Following the large clean-up drive carried out under the Special Intensive Revision exercise, 50,963 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carried out door-to-door verification, distributing enumeration forms and undertaking voter mapping and data matching as part of the exercise, according to officials.

Voters whose names have been deleted or require corrections can submit claims and objections until January 18, 2026, while election authorities are expected to complete their scrutiny by February 10, 2026.

Prior to the revision, Gujarat had 50,843,436 registered voters. Following the release of the draft electoral roll, the figure has dropped to 43,470,109, indicating that 7,373,327 names were removed during the SIR process.

Advertisement

The voters removed from the draft electoral roll include 1,807,278 deceased voters, 969,662 non-existent voters, and 4,025,553 voters who have permanently shifted from their previous addresses. Additionally, 381,470 voters were registered at multiple locations, while the remaining 189,364 deletions fall under other miscellaneous categories.

The draft electoral roll has also been made available on the Chief Electoral Officer’s official website, allowing voters to verify their details online.

Advertisement

To ensure the revision exercise was completed within the prescribed timeline, a large administrative workforce was deployed, including 33 District Election Officers, 182 Electoral Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, over 50,000 BLOs, 54,443 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and 30,833 volunteers.