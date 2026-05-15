SIR In Karnataka To Begin On June 30, Over 50,000 BLOs To Be Deployed For Massive Voter Roll Revision

New Delhi: Karnataka is set to begin a statewide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 30 in what will be one of the biggest voter verification exercises in the state ahead of future elections.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka announced that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will begin door-to-door verification across the state after a preparatory and training phase scheduled between June 20 and June 29.

More than 59,000 BLOs will be deployed for the exercise, which will involve verifying voter details, distributing enumeration forms and updating electoral rolls at the grassroots level.

As of May 12, 2026, Karnataka has over 5.55 crore registered voters.

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Door-to-Door Verification to Begin June 30

Under the revision process, BLOs will visit households between June 30 and July 29 to verify voter information and distribute forms to residents.

Election officials said each voter will receive two copies of the enumeration form. One copy can be retained by the voter for reference, while the other will be submitted for verification purposes.

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Further, voters will be allowed to either sign the form or provide a thumb impression. If a person is unavailable during the visit, an adult member of the family can complete the process on their behalf.

What Documents Will Voters Need?

Officials said voters will have to provide any one document from a list of 12 approved identification documents during verification.

The Election Commission also indicated that individuals whose names were not part of the 2002 Special Intensive Revision database may receive notices and could be asked to furnish supporting documents for verification.

The move is expected to help remove duplicate or outdated entries while ensuring genuine voters remain on the rolls.

Alongside voter verification, authorities will also carry out rationalisation of polling booths across Karnataka.

This process, which includes reviewing booth locations and voter distribution, is expected to be completed by July 29.

Officials said the exercise aims to improve accessibility and streamline election management before the next major electoral process in the state.

Draft Roll on August 5, Final List in October

According to the schedule released by election authorities:

House-to-house verification will continue till July 29

Draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5

Claims and objections can be submitted between August 5 and September 4

Disposal of objections will continue till October 3

Final electoral rolls will be published on October 7

Election officials said citizens will have enough time to correct errors, add names or raise objections before the final voter list is released.

The Election Commission also said nearly 86% of the mapping work linked to the revision process has already been completed across Karnataka.