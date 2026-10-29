SIR Timeline Revised: EC Extends Deadline, Final Voter Rolls For 5 States On Nov 30, Delhi Final List Dec 22
Election Commission has extended Special Intensive Revision deadline in 5 states with final voter rolls to be published on November 30, while Delhi's final voter list will be released on December 22 after an extended revision exercise.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) deadline in 5 states, with final voter rolls to be published on November 30, while Delhi's final voter list will be released on December 22 after an extended revision exercise.
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