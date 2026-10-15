'SIT Completed Probe In 88 Days, 3 Get Life Terms': Uttarakhand Police On Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Dehradun: Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Uttarakhand V Murugesan on Thursday said police acted promptly in Ankita Bhandari murder case and arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident.

"Regarding the tragic incident involving the late Ankita Bhandari, who was employed at the Vantara Resort, located within the jurisdiction of the Laxman Jhula Police Station, the police took immediate action and arrested three individuals within 24 hours; they are still in jail," Murugesan said while briefing media on the investigation of the case at police headquarters in Dehradun.

The ADG said,"Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted immediately on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A woman IPS officer of DIG rank was appointed to head the SIT to ensure a thorough and effective investigation."

He said the SIT meticulously collected digital, technical, forensic and physical evidence during the investigation. The team also conducted detailed interrogations of the accused and thoroughly analysed forensic reports, witness statements and other crucial evidence. The SIT completed the investigation within 88 days and filed a detailed chargesheet of approximately 500 pages before the court.

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Murugesan further said Uttarakhand government took the necessary steps to ensure an expedited trial and effective prosecution in the case. Based on the substantial evidence collected by the SIT and effective arguments by the prosecution, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted all three accused — Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta — on May 30, 2025, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life.

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