SIT Formed In Businessman CJ Roy's Suicide Case Amid Claims of Pressure from IT Department

Bengaluru: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed in businessman CJ Roy's suicide case, a day after the Confident Group Chairman was found dead in his Bengaluru office on Friday, hours after the Income Tax (IT) Department raided his company over allegations of tax evasion.

The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh, has ordered the constitution of the SIT and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the said team. The SIT will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, C. Vamshi Krishna, IPS. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Division, Lokesh Jagalasar, IPS, will function as the Investigating Officer. In addition, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Akshay Hake, IPS, along with other senior officers deputed from various divisions and special units, will be members of the team.

The Special Investigation Team has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources as required for the purposes of the investigation. All concerned officers have been instructed to extend full cooperation to ensure that a lawful, prompt, and effective investigation is conducted. All aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined, and relevant information will be communicated to the public.

Brother Claims Tax Officials Pressured Him

Roy’s brother Babu Joseph had claimed that the businessman was under pressure from Income Tax officials. Joseph said that IT raids had been underway at his office for three days starting January 28. He had even claimed that Roy called him twice at around 10:40 am on the day of his death, and spoke to him about the pressure he was facing from the IT officials.

Joseph had also alleged that Roy had spoken about being harassed by IT officials for nearly a month. He said documents were collected between December 3 and December 6, and Roy was repeatedly called for questioning. He also named an IRS officer, Krishna Prasad from Kochi, as being present during the questioning.

IT Department Denied Pressure

However, the Income Tax Department has submitted a detailed clarification to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), categorically denying any pressure or coercion. Sources said that the three-page clarification, submitted by Joint Director Nitin Biju, had maintained that no statement was recorded from C.J. Roy on the day of the incident. IT officials told MHA that the raids were conducted about a month ago, during which some documents were seized.

The department shared that some discrepancies were later found during auditing, following which further verification was underway.

What Happened To CJ Roy

According to reports, Roy had shot himself and was found inside his office chamber near Richmond Circle on Langford Road bleeding with gunshot injuries on Friday. Roy was immediately shifted to Narayana Hospital in HRS Layout for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have examined CCTV footage from Roy’s office chamber. They have reviewed CCTV visuals showing Roy firing a gun aimed at himself, and have seized the pistol used in the incident.

Who Was CJ Roy?

CJ Roy, officially known as Roy Chiriyan Kandath Joseph, was the Chairman of Confident Group, a real estate and infrastructure firm, which he founded in 2006. He hailed from Kerala, and was raised in Bengaluru. He was earlier working for American firm Hewlett-Packard. Roy was known to be a car enthusiast and owned several luxury cars.