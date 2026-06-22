Sitapur Bulldozer Action: Samajwadi Party Office Demolished After 21 Years on Disputed Town Hall Land

A bulldozer flattened the Samajwadi Party's district office in Sitapur in the early hours of Monday, bringing down a building that had stood on the city's Town Hall premises for 21 years. The demolition, carried out around 5 am, was overseen by senior district officials with police personnel stationed at the site, and the structure came down within a short span of time.

According to officials, the action followed an order from the District Magistrate's court directing the removal of encroachments from Town Hall land. The site falls under disputed nazul land, government-vested property that has been the subject of a long-running dispute in the area. Officials said the administration had been issuing notices for some time asking that the premises be vacated, but these went unheeded, which is what eventually led to Monday's bulldozer action.

Local residents have pointed out that the land in question carries a significant market value, adding another layer to why the site has remained contested for years.

SP Leaders Call Out The Timing

The demolition has not gone down quietly. Samajwadi Party leaders in the district reacted with visible anger, with several describing the action as deliberate and unjustified. They argue the timing and manner of the demolition point to a targeted move rather than routine enforcement, though the administration's official position remains that this was a straightforward case of clearing government land of encroachment under a court directive.

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Part Of A Wider Pattern

This isn't an isolated bulldozer action in the state. Uttar Pradesh has seen a string of similar demolitions in recent months tied to encroachment drives and road-widening projects, with party offices among the structures occasionally caught up in these actions when they sit on disputed or government-marked land.

For now, the Sitapur Town Hall premises sit cleared, and the political back-and-forth over what happened and why now looks far from settled.