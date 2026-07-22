'Situation is Dire, There is So Much Water': Locals Seek Govt's Help as Heavy Rains Lash J&K's Ramban

Kathua: Residents in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday expressed distress over waterlogging and flooding in the area, claiming that repeated flooding has damaged their resources and put crops at risk.

Stretches of the Old Samba-Kathua Road have been washed away at Sahar Khad following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. Traffic remains suspended, cutting off connectivity to nearby villages. A resident, Md Ali, said the situation had become critical and people were struggling to arrange necessities like food and water.

"The situation is dire; the conditions have devastated us. We are in great distress and have no other recourse. We have invested everything here, and our resources are exhausted. Our people are starving, and we have to provide them with food and water," he said.

Pointing towards the rising water levels in the area, Ali said, “Just look at the water levels here--there is so much water. Water flooded the area last time too, but the government did nothing to resolve the issue; they just dumped some soil, which washed away.”

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He added, “Now, there is a danger looming below where the crops are; everything down there could be destroyed.” Another resident said that an existing water management structure had failed and was not repaired, leading to recurring problems.

"A structure was built for water management, but it failed and wasn't repaired. A proper embankment or barrier needs to be constructed here. It was like this last year too; the water washed everything away. Many villages are affected; everyone is in distress," the resident said.

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district also from early Tuesday morning, prompting the district administration and Rajouri Police to issue advisories asking residents to remain alert amid apprehensions of a rise in river water levels and the risk of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

The district administration advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain and urged them to stay away from rivers, streams and flood-prone areas. Residents were also asked not to attempt crossing flooded roads or bridges and to follow weather updates and instructions issued by the administration.

According to the public advisory, people have been requested to remain indoors unless travel is essential and to cooperate with the administration. In case of any emergency, residents have been asked to immediately contact the local administration or emergency services.

Rajouri Police also issued an urgent advisory, warning that the continuous heavy rainfall could lead to a rapid increase in the water level of rivers in the district.

"With heavy rainfall going on in areas of Rajouri, there is apprehension that the water level in rivers will increase rapidly," the advisory said. The police further appealed to residents to remain fully alert and immediately vacate river banks and slide-prone areas.