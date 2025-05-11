Situation Normal In J&K's Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jammu city, Poonch and Punjab's Firozpur Amid Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation

Fresh tensions between India and Pakistan have erupted with Pakistan violating the ceasefire agreement signed between the two nuclear nations days after Indian forces launched precision strikes on terror launchpads inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Hours after both sides announced the agreement, Pakistan launched a massive drone attack on India. The attack, involving over 100 drones deployed across various regions from Kashmir to Kutch, sparked widespread outrage and concern regarding Pakistan's intentions.

What Is the Situation in Border Areas?

Although the Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to target military establishments and civilian areas, they remain on high alert to prevent any potential harm from further Pakistani aggression.

Ground reports from several border areas indicate that the situation appears to be normal for now.

Reports from Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, Akhnoor, Jammu city, and Poonch state that no drone attacks, firing, or shelling occurred overnight. Similarly, a report from Firozpur in Punjab, confirmed that there were no incidents of drone attacks, firing, or shelling during the night.

Meanwhile, Amritsar police has issued an advisory after loud sirens were heard in the city asking citizens to stay indoors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakshi Sawhney said, "By way of abundant caution please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities."

After restoration of power supply, District Collector of Amritsar said in a statement, "We have restored power supply for your convenience but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house, stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic."

The police provided phone line numbers for citizens in distress"

1. Civil control room - 01832226262, 7973867446

2. Police control room - City 9781130666

Rural 9780003387

Ministry of External Affairs' Statement on Ceasefire Violation

Shortly after the attack, in a press conference, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed Pakistan’s ceasefire violation and stated that the Indian Armed Forces have been instructed to respond firmly to any instances of repetition of the violations. Following the drone attack, the Indian government urged Pakistan to take appropriate corrective action.

The MEA emphasized that the armed forces are maintaining a strict vigil along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

As the situation escalates, India’s Air Defence Systems remain on high alert, with all necessary precautions being taken to safeguard national security.

In the midst of the tense situation, the Indian government reiterated its unwavering stance on not compromising national security.

How Did the India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement Come About?

On Saturday evening, India confirmed that a ceasefire agreement had been reached with Pakistan. The decision came after Pakistan reached out to the United States, seeking help in defusing the situation.

The agreement was finalized after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, as confirmed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Regarding the development, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar posted on X, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”