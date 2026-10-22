Six dead, 20 injured as passenger bus hits roadside tree in Chhattisgarh; CM announces compensation

Manendragrah, Chhattisgarh: A Passenger bus carrying 46 people crashed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district, leaving six people dead and twenty injured, officials said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near Kelhari, close to Rozi village.

The official further stated that police will register an FIR and conduct a thorough, detailed investigation to clearly determine the exact cause of the crash.

"We received information this afternoon that this incident occurred near Kelhari, close to Rozi village. Based on the figures we have gathered here, there were 46 people on board; unfortunately, six of them have passed away. Around 20 people have sustained serious injuries, including fractures, while others have minor injuries. They are all currently undergoing treatment here. According to eyewitnesses and local residents who arrived at the scene immediately to help, the steering system failed. We will register an FIR and conduct a thorough, detailed investigation to clearly determine the exact cause..." Singh told reporters.

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Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured person.

"The news of the untimely demise of 6 people in the horrific bus accident on the Manendragarh-Kelhari route is extremely heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching incident," he said in a post on X in hindi (translated).

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