Updated 19 November 2026 at 09:58 IST Six Killed, One Injured After Car Falls into Canal in Bihar’s Araria Six people were killed and one person injured after a car carrying seven people plunged into a canal from Biri Bridge in the Tarabari area in Bihar's Araria district. Speaking to ANI about the accident, Dr Neeraj Kumar mentioned that the victims were residents of Pipra in Supaul district.