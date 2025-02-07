Six Leaders Set to Leave Azad's DPAP; in Talks with Congress for Return

In a major setback to Ghulam Nabi Azad, six senior leaders of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) are set to resign from the party. The leaders—GM Saroori, Amin Bhat, Taj Mohiuddin, Ashok Sharma, Jugal Kishore, and Majeed Wani—are in talks with the Congress and are likely to rejoin the party after the results of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sources close to the leaders who are set to resign from DPAP have said that the decision will be reached upon hopefully by next week as the party leadership of Congress will get free from the Delhi elections. "We can confirm that there were multiple attempts by Ghulam Nabi Azad to reach out to GM Saroori. However, it was not responded by the leader. Other leaders too have conveyed directly or indirectly to Azad that they are going to part ways from him," sources added.

DPAP’s political activities have slowed down considerably since the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. DPAP spokesperson Ashwani Handa dismissed speculation about the party’s decline. Speaking exclusively to Republic, he maintained that the party remains intact despite the leaders’ exit.

“Three of them have already parted ways, although they still acknowledge Ghulam Nabi Azad as their leader. Our party is still here and hasn’t finished. Some individuals are merely using DPAP as a route to return to Congress,” Handa said. He further added, “We have no official confirmation about their resignation yet, but if someone wants to leave, no one can stop them. Azad remains a public leader.”

On February 05, when Republic questioned Azad about DPAP’s apparent inactivity, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad refrained from addressing the issue directly. Instead, he shifted focus to the current government, saying, “Tell me what those in power have done so far. Show me the activities of the government that is in place.” His remarks suggest an attempt to downplay concerns about DPAP’s internal crisis.