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  • 6 Naga Hostages Found Dismembered And Mutilated By Kuki Groups in Manipur, Sparking Widespread Outrage

6 Naga Hostages Found Dismembered And Mutilated By Kuki Groups in Manipur, Sparking Widespread Outrage

Six Naga Hostages Found Slain and Mutilated in Manipur, Sparking Widespread Outrage and Tension

Namya Kapur
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Imphal: The mortal remains of six Naga hostages, who were abducted nearly a month ago, were recovered in a heavily mutilated and dismembered condition from Kangpokpi district. 

The discovery has triggered widespread outrage, prompting the United Naga Council (UNC) to call a total shutdown across Naga-dominated areas and forcing authorities to hand the case over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).  

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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