6 Naga Hostages Found Dismembered And Mutilated By Kuki Groups in Manipur, Sparking Widespread Outrage
Six Naga Hostages Found Slain and Mutilated in Manipur, Sparking Widespread Outrage and Tension
- India News
- 1 min read
Imphal: The mortal remains of six Naga hostages, who were abducted nearly a month ago, were recovered in a heavily mutilated and dismembered condition from Kangpokpi district.
The discovery has triggered widespread outrage, prompting the United Naga Council (UNC) to call a total shutdown across Naga-dominated areas and forcing authorities to hand the case over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
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