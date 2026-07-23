Delhi On High Alert! 16 Metro Stations Shut As CJP Goons And Lumpens Escalate Violence In National Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations to maintain security, while ensuring that train switching options remain accessible at major nodes.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, stations that have been closed till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate. Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a post on X, detailed the specific locations affected by the security protocols and clarified how passenger transfers will function.

The shutdown comes on the fourth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session as all sixteen metro stations sit in the close vicinity of Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex.

Advertisement

DMRC confirmed that line transfers remain fully functional at major interchange junctions, including Rajiv Chowk (Yellow/Blue Lines), Central Secretariat (Yellow/Violet Lines), and Mandi House (Blue/Violet Lines).

Passengers can switch between lines inside the concourse areas but will not be permitted to exit to street level.

Advertisement

"Interchange facilities are operating normally across designated hub stations to facilitate smooth train changes. Passengers are advised to plan alternate routes for surface exits." — DMRC Official Statement.

Similarly, on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of 16 central Delhi stations, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, "due to security reasons."

The latest restrictions come as security has been significantly tightened around Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex in view of the ongoing Monsoon Session and the CJP's proposed march towards Parliament. A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place, with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and Delhi Police deployed at key locations to prevent any law-and-order situation.

The Delhi Police has reiterated that no permission has been sought or granted for any march to Parliament. Authorities have also reminded the public that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remain in force across the New Delhi district, prohibiting processions, demonstrations and unlawful assemblies except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior approval.