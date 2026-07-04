‘Wedding That Won't Happen...’: Siya Goyal's Alleged Snapchat Message Adds Twist To Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe

New Delhi: In a major development in the ongoing Ketan Agarwal murder investigation, an alleged Snapchat conversation linked to the prime accused, Siya Goyal, has emerged as a fresh focus for investigators.

The scrutinised digital exchange suggests a potential attempt to project normalcy and deflect suspicion while a deeper conspiracy was allegedly being orchestrated in the background.

According to sources close to the investigation, police are closely examining a chat history in which Goyal reportedly asked a friend to share identification documents and flight tickets.

In the message, Goyal allegedly asked her friend to send copies of her identity card, front and back, specifically for wedding-related travel bookings.

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However, the conversation took a chilling turn with an attached caveat where Goyal reportedly stated that the tickets were for a wedding “that’s never going to happen anyway.”

The alleged exchange is being viewed by law enforcement as a critical piece of circumstantial evidence.

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Investigators suspect that wedding-related arrangements were intentionally kept moving forward to mislead family members, friends, and acquaintances, even as a violent conspiracy was actively being hatched.

A primary line of inquiry is currently focused on verifying whether any flight bookings were actually finalised using the requested documentation.

Police are probing if these travel arrangements were deliberately designed to project an image that preparations for Goyal’s upcoming marriage to Ketan Agarwal were progressing normally, thereby masking any underlying tension or criminal intent.

Furthermore, forensic and digital experts are analysing the timeline and metadata of the messages to establish whether this conversation was part of a broader, calculated effort to conceal the murder plot and evade early detection by law enforcement.

If authenticated by cyber experts, the messages could prove vital for the prosecution in establishing premeditation, deliberation, and clear intent.

However, officials have maintained a cautious stance regarding the digital leak. The absolute authenticity of the Snapchat thread, alongside its ultimate evidentiary value in a court of law, is yet to be formally established by cyber forensics.