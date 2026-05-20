Sizzling Under a 5-Day IMD Warning: What’s Fuelling the Severe Heatwave Forcing Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, and Punjab Into a Furnace?

An intense heatwave continues to tighten its grip on vast stretches of India, sending temperatures soaring far past seasonal averages. With no immediate relief in sight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that these severe conditions will persist across North-West and Central India over the coming days.

In response to the escalating crisis, the weather department has issued orange alerts for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, signaling residents to "be prepared" for severe heatwave conditions. Meanwhile, red alerts have been sounded for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, where unusually warm night conditions are compounding daytime misery.

Delhi Baking Under Orange Alert as Power Demand Soars

The national capital recorded its first official heatwave day of the month on Tuesday, driven by blistering sunshine and dry winds. On Wednesday, the IMD upgraded Delhi's warning level from a yellow to an orange alert, a status expected to last for the next five days. Daytime temperatures this week are unlikely to dip below 43°C, with the mercury hovering between 44°C and 45°C, and isolated pockets bracing for a scorching 46°C.

This extreme weather has pushed infrastructure to its limits. Delhi’s peak power demand hit a fresh summer high of 7,776 MW at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, surpassing the previous day's peak of 7,600 MW. Furthermore, the heat has worsened air quality. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the 'poor' category at 336 on Tuesday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to activate Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). While the AQI improved slightly to a 'moderate' 177 by Wednesday morning, nighttime offers little comfort. Minimum temperatures remain well above average, with Safdarjung recording 28.3°C (1.8 notches above normal) and Palam reaching 28.5°C.

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The Furnace of Uttar Pradesh: Banda Touches 48°C

While the capital bakes, parts of Uttar Pradesh are experiencing near-unprecedented extremes. The district of Banda in the Bundelkhand region has repeatedly emerged as one of the hottest locations in Asia this month. On Tuesday, Banda clocked a staggering 48.2°C, a temperature so intense it softened asphalt roads and heated metal surfaces dangerously. Prayagraj also reeled under the onslaught at 45.8°C, joining Banda, Jhansi, and Agra Taj as the state's hottest cities.

A red warning remains active for several UP districts, including Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Fatehpur, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, and Prayagraj.

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The IMD stated: "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over several districts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat."

Explaining Banda's unique vulnerability, IMD senior scientist Mohammad Danish pointed out that southern UP entirely missed the cooling impact of western disturbances earlier in the month, meaning the region entered the heatwave with already elevated temperatures. He added that the hard, stony terrain absorbs heat rapidly under direct sunlight and releases it slowly. Meteorologists also blame clear skies, intense solar radiation, and strong, dry westerly winds blowing in from the Thar desert.

Premature Drying in Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Gardens

The unusual reach of this heatwave is now dealing a blow to tourism and horticulture in cooler regions. At Jakhani Park in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, a critical stopover for tourists heading toward Patnitop and Srinagar along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, hybrid seasonal flowers have dried up weeks ahead of schedule.

In an interview with ANI, Assistant Floriculture Officer Pawan Kumar explained the situation: "Due to the recent temperature rise, the seasonal blooms that we plant are getting affected. The general longevity of these flowers would be till the end of May, but due to the heat, they are drying up prematurely."

In an effort to mitigate the damage, officials have shifted watering schedules to evening hours to reduce evaporation and cool the soil. Plans are also underway to replace the ruined blooms with heat-resistant seasonal varieties in the coming weeks.

Behind the Heat: Climate Factors and the Threat of a "Super El Niño"

While April and May are traditionally India's hottest months due to intense solar radiation and low-pressure systems over Rajasthan and Pakistan, scientists warn that global climate drivers are severely amplifying this corridor of heat. Specifically, attention is turning to the likely development of El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which the IMD has flagged for 2026.

Characterized by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, El Niño disrupts global atmospheric circulation. For India, it historically translates to weaker monsoons, drought-like conditions, and severe pre-monsoon heat waves, as seen in 1987, 2002, 2009, and 2015. The World Meteorological Organisation estimates a 62% to 80% probability of El Niño establishing itself between May and August.

How to Stay Safe: The IMD Health Advisory

An orange alert serves as an explicit warning to be prepared for health risks. While current temperatures present a moderate health concern for the general public, they pose a high risk of heat-related illnesses for vulnerable groups, including infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic medical conditions.

To combat these risks, the IMD has issued a public safety directive: "Heatwave preparedness is essential during extreme temperatures! Take preventive measures by staying hydrated, keeping cool, avoiding stale food, protecting vulnerable groups, and caring for animals. Children, elderly people and outdoor workers require extra care during intense heat conditions."

The weather office recommends the following immediate protective actions: