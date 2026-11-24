New Delhi: Residents of Gurugram will have to think twice before lighting a cigarette in public spaces, as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has declared all public places and parks under its jurisdiction as 'No Smoking Zones'. Anyone found violating the restrictions could face a fine of up to Rs 200.

The order, issued by Municipal Commissioner Pankaj on Monday, November 23, has come into immediate effect. The move aims to curb public smoking, reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and improve cleanliness across the city.

According to the civic body's directive, smoking cigarettes, bidis, cigars and other tobacco products will be prohibited in designated public spaces. The order also prohibits people from spitting tobacco and throwing cigarette or bidi butts in public areas.

Where Is Smoking Now Prohibited in Gurugram?

The restrictions cover a wide range of public places falling within the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's limits.

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These include:

1. Markets, bus stops, bus stands and public transport facilities.

2. Public parks, green belts, playgrounds and open gyms.

3. Sheds, gazebos and covered structures inside parks.

4. MCG offices and community centres.

5. Libraries, dispensaries and parking areas.

6. Public toilet complexes.

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The restrictions also extend to public spaces and recreational facilities owned, maintained or managed by the civic body.

How Much Fine Will You Have to Pay?

Under Section 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, people found smoking in prohibited public places can face a fine of up to Rs 200.

Additionally, those caught littering cigarette or bidi butts or spitting tobacco will face action under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and applicable municipal bylaws.

The civic body has also warned that establishments repeatedly violating the restrictions could face further action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, for creating a public nuisance.

MCG to Install No-Smoking Boards Within 15 Days

To ensure effective implementation, the MCG has directed officials to install 'No Smoking Zone' signboards at prominent public locations within 15 days.

Joint Commissioners, the Chief Medical Officer (Sanitation) and the Horticulture Wing have been assigned responsibility for monitoring compliance in their respective zones and parks.

The civic body said the initiative is aimed at protecting vulnerable groups, particularly children, women and senior citizens, from the harmful effects of passive smoking.