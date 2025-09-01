Snake in Crocs! Bengaluru IT Professional’s Shocking Death After Snake Hiding in Crocs Bites His Numb Leg | Image: AI

Bengaluru: In an unfortunate occurrence, a Bengaluru-based IT professional lost his life after being bitten by a snake that was allegedly hiding in his footwear.

The accident took place on Saturday in the Bannerghatta area of Bengaluru. The victim has been reported as Manju Prakash, a 41-year-old TCS employee. He resided in Ranganatha Layout.

What exactly happened?

On Saturday, about 12:45 p.m., Prakash arrived home from a sugarcane shop wearing his Crocs. He then entered his room, leaving his footwear outside.

After some time, his family discovered a dead snake near the Crocs. They went to his room, where they saw him lying on the bed, foam flowing from his mouth and a bleeding leg.

Prakash was transported to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the media story, Prakash's relatives speculated that he may not have felt the agony from the snake bite because his leg was already numb from a previous accident.

"When Prakash returned home, he went to his room and slept. After nearly an hour, a laborer who came to our house discovered a snake near the pair of Crocs. "After checking, it was discovered that the snake had died," the victim's brother stated.

Prakash was injured in a bus accident in 2016 and underwent leg surgery, which resulted in loss of sensation in his leg.

A family member said the snake probably died of suffocation inside the footwear, as per the report.

Odisha: Four Killed in Separate Snakebite Tragedies

In August, four people, including a woman and her son, died in two separate snakebite incidents reported from Keonjhar and Ganjam districts of Odisha.

In Keonjhar’s Radhikadeipur village, a woman, Jemamani Munda, and her minor son, Ganesh Munda, died after being bitten by a snake while sleeping. “When they were sleeping in the home, at around 1 am, they felt sick. I took them to Keshadurapal community health centre on a bike, and then they were shifted to Anandpur hospital, where the doctor declared them dead,” said Jemamani’s husband, Sunil Munda.