Snowfall Ahead Of Long Weekend: Find Out Top Hill Destinations You Can Escape To

New Delhi: North India witnessed a notable change in weather conditions this morning (January 23) after rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall were recorded in several regions. This comes amid a long weekend being just around the corner, with the Republic Day falling on the upcoming Monday.

The long weekend, combined with the sudden snowfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to boost tourism in the popular hill stations, which will now welcome tourists with pleasant, panoramic, snow-clad views.

Fresh spells of snow in Himachal and Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh's Manali and Uttarakhand's Kedar Nath were among the regions to receive fresh snowfall this morning.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla issued an orange alert for Friday, warning about heavy rain, thunderstorms and snowfall across different parts of Himachal Pradesh. Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu are likely to receive snowfall according to the forecast, while a yellow alert has been issued for mid-hill regions, including Mandi.

In the adjoining hill districts of Solan, Bilaspur and Sirmaur, residents have been warned of possible hailstorms, gusty winds and rain. According to sources, Himachal recorded barely 3 cm of rain and snowfall, between January 1 and January 19, leading to a notable impact on winter tourism across the state.

Flight operations suspended at Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall in the higher reaches, including Gulmarg, proved to be disrupting normal life, with flight operations at Srinagar Airport being suspended due to snow accumulation and poor visibility.

Vehicular movement on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway was also stopped at several points.

Weekend destinations

Nainital, Shimla, and Manali continue to remain some of the most popular destinations that are likely to be impacted by the snowfall and the long weekend coinciding with each other. Some other destinations which remain quite accessible for a weekend getaway from Delhi include Mussoorie, Rishikesh, and McLeodganj.

However, authorities in all affected states have advised tourists and residents to remain alert as wintry conditions continue during the holiday weekend

Rainfall recorded in Delhi

Several parts of the national capital also witnessed light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms. Narela, Bawana, Rohini, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Mundka and Paschim Vihar are the regions likely to be affected, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert and expressing caution regarding intense spells of rain.