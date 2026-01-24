Snowfall Boosts Tourism Hopes but Disrupts Life in Himachal, Over 600 Roads Blocked

Shimla: While tourists are rejoicing over fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, local residents, farmers, and orchardists are pinning long-term hopes on a good tourism season and a productive agricultural year.

However, heavy snowfall has also caused widespread disruption, with transportation severely affected across several districts.

Due to snowfall in the upper reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts, more than 600 roads have been blocked, creating difficulties for both locals and visitors. Efforts are underway to restore connectivity.

Speaking to ANI, Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the snowfall came after a long dry spell and has brought relief to farmers and orchardists.

"After a very long dry spell, this snowfall has occurred in our state, which has brought happiness among farmers and orchardists. However, snowfall also leads to road blockages. I am in constant touch with departmental officials. JCBs and Poclain machines are continuously engaged in clearing roads in hilly areas," he said.

The minister added that higher reaches have received 2.5 to 3 feet of snow, while high-altitude areas have recorded up to 4 feet, making road clearance time-consuming.

"As per the latest information, around 600 small and big roads have been affected, including link roads and major district roads. We are making all efforts to open them at the earliest," Singh told ANI.

Appealing to tourists, Vikramaditya Singh urged patience and cooperation. "I request all tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh to maintain the beauty of the state and not panic if there are temporary difficulties. The administration, police, PWD, and all concerned departments are working around the clock to ensure people reach safe places," he said.

He further informed that snow-clearing machines have been deployed extensively, including within Shimla Municipal Corporation areas, and that 350 to 400 machines have been kept on standby across divisions.

"Snow blowers have also been deployed. There may be some inconvenience, but road clearance after snowfall takes time. I request everyone to maintain patience," he added.

Meanwhile, tourists on the ground shared mixed experiences. Mohit Kumar, a tourist from Delhi, told ANI that heavy snow has brought traffic to a halt. "There is a lot of snow in Shimla. Vehicles are not moving, so we are walking to Mall Road. Traffic is moving very slowly, but we are still enjoying it," he said.

Another tourist, Vijay Kumar, said that excessive snowfall and black ice have made driving risky. "Due to heavy snowfall, black ice has formed and vehicles have stopped moving. People are walking to Mall Road. There is a bit of difficulty, but the weather is pleasant, and this is the best time for tourists," he told ANI.

A taxi driver from Kalka, Ratan Lal, highlighted the challenges faced by transport operators. "I have been stuck near Shimla crossing since 8:30 am. Due to snow, vehicles are not moving ahead. There is a complete traffic jam, and it may take another two to two-and-a-half hours. It is very difficult," he said.