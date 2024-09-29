Published 10:36 IST, September 29th 2024
'Why Nasarullah's Death Pains Her?' Asks BJP After Mufti Calls Slain Hezbollah Chief a 'Martyr'
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta took a dig at Mehbooba Mufti after she canceled her campaign in solidarity with Hassan Nasrallah
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta took a dig at Mehbooba Mufti after she canceled her campaign in solidarity with Hassan Nasrallah | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
10:33 IST, September 29th 2024