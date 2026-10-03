Social Media Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead in Amritsar

Amritsar, Punjab: Makeup artist and social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Punjab on Saturday.

The incident took place on Loharka Road, where Sandhu sustained two gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to Fortis Hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed during treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. As per DCP PS Virk, the police have gathered some leads. He added that efforts are underway to solve the case at the earliest.

Following the recording of statements from the family, police registered an FIR and initiated the preliminary investigation.

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The motive behind the incident and the identity of the attackers are being investigated.

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