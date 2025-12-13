Influencer Pradeep Dhaka Allegedly Abused, Grabbed By The Neck By AAP MLA’s Son In Delhi; Complaint Lodged | WATCH

New Delhi: A shocking incident of crime unfolded in New Delhi where social media influencer Pradeep Dhaka levelled serious allegations of attempted murder, robbery, and assault at a police station against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Virendra Kadian's son Ankit.

As per the complaint, Pradeep stated that while he was returning home via Delhi Cantt from Guruji's Ashram on December 6, he noticed a white Ertiga following him. He added his car was further stopped using siren and dipper in the deserted area.

Assuming it to be a VIP vehicle, Pradeep gave him the way but to his shock, the driver in the white Ertiga alighted from the vehicle and called him out of the car.

Accused Were Intoxicated

Narrating the incident, Pradeep added that the five people inside the car, including the AAP MLA's son, were in an intoxicated state and he was abused and grabbed by the neck by the MLA's son and even robbed of Rs. 8,400. The accused, after the gruesome act, escaped from the scene and try to hid in the slums where he tried to chase them but in vain.

Following the crime, Pradeep in his complaint mentioned how the accused also attempted to hit his car three times and stated that the accused men assaulted him even in front of the police.

During the chase, Pradeep stated that he even lost a tooth and they snatched a gold chain and locket from his neck and how the police barely saved his life and took him to the Delhi Cantt police station.

AAP MLA's Son Threatened