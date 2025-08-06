'When Rivals Shake Hands, It’s Never Without a Reason': PM Modi’s China Visit Sparks Social Media Chatter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. This marks his first visit to China since 2019 and is seen as a key move in efforts to normalise India-China relations, which have remained tense since the Galwan clash in 2020.

Although PM Modi has not visited China in recent years, he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024. The upcoming summit is expected to serve as another step towards diplomatic re-engagement between the two Asian powers.

“A Strategic Handshake or a Silent Power Play?”: Social Media Weighs in on PM Modi’s China Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in six years to attend the SCO Summit, social media is buzzing with a range of responses, from praise to pointed questions.

One user praised the move as a masterstroke in foreign policy, saying, “This is a classic move of non-alignment. India is signaling that it won't be forced to choose sides and will act in its own best interests. The shifting global dynamics mean that diplomacy with all major powers is now more critical than ever.”

Another questioned the outcome of the visit in the context of global pressure, writing, "All eyes will be on this trip in the context of Trump asking both China and India to stop buying oil from Russia. Will this lead to a strong Ind-China bond? Let's wait."

Some saw it as a potential turning point. One user noted, "PM Modi's upcoming China visit, the first in 6 yrs, signals a potential reset in India-China ties. Amid Trump's tariff threats, this SCO Summit trip could reshape regional dynamics. A bold move for stability or a risky gamble?"

Others viewed it optimistically. A user commented, "Modi’s visit signals a positive step toward restoring China-India ties. China welcomes dialogue and regional cooperation for mutual benefit and stability."

And some reflected more cynically on the nature of diplomacy, stating, "When rivals start shaking hands, it's never without a reason. Behind every public smile, there’s a silent strategy. For global citizens, it's a reminder: peace talks are often power plays in disguise."

Backdrop: US Tariffs and Russia Oil Pressure

The visit comes at a time when India is facing heightened pressure from the United States. President Donald Trump has imposed stiff tariffs and raised concerns over India's continued energy trade with Russia. In this context, a recalibration of India’s ties with China is being viewed as a strategic balancing act.



India’s participation in the SCO summit also takes place amid lingering tensions over China's support for Pakistan and the fallout of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. At a defence ministers' meeting under the SCO in June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declined to sign a joint statement as it failed to mention the Pahalgam attack. Instead, the document included a reference to Balochistan, which was perceived as a tacit accusation against India, reportedly pushed by Pakistan.

China Condemns Terrorism Post-U.S. Designation

In July, China issued a strong statement condemning the Pahalgam terror attack after the U.S. designated The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organisation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated, "China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22... China calls on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation and jointly maintain regional security and stability."

Key Agendas: Terror, Security, Trade