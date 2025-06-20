Solapur Amusement Park Tragedy: Octopus Ride Seat Detaches Mid-Air, One Dead, Several Injured | Video

Solapur: In a tragic incident, an Octopus ride at Solapur's Sayajiraje Water Park detached mid-air, leaving one person dead and several others injured. Police have registered an FIR against the park’s manager, operator, and employees for negligence.

The accident occurred on a popular Octopus ride, an attraction featuring eight rotating arms, each allegedly fitted with four seats that spin both with the arm and independently.

According to the police investigation, the tragedy unfolded when one of the rotating arms suddenly broke away while operating at full speed, causing the attached seats to plummet to the ground with riders onboard.

A tourist's video captured the horrifying moment, showing the ride malfunction and the immediate chaos that followed, as possible family members and bystanders rushed to help the injured. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Akluj, where one identified as ‘Dumal’ was declared dead while others received medical treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar Dumal, a 35-year-old insurance agent, who suffered severe head injuries. His friend, Vaibhav Rupnavar, sustained serious injuries and underwent surgery. Two other individuals suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Tushar’s brother, Abhijeet Dhumal, filed an official complaint, alleging that the ride operator had increased the speed and that the machinery was poorly maintained. He claimed this negligence led to the fatal accident that claimed his brother’s life.

Authorities have registered an FIR under various sections, including causing death by negligence, acts endangering life or personal safety, and wrongful loss, against the park’s management and staff.

Assistant Inspector Vikram Salunkhe of the Akluj Police Station stated, “An investigation will be carried out based on the complaint. The relatives are in grief. Tushar Dhumal died of a serious head injury. The injured man has been identified as Vaibhav Rupnavar (30), who has a serious head injury, and an operation was carried out on him on Thursday morning.”