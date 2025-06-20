Viral Video Shows Group Attacking Others With Sticks at Kedarnath; 5 Arrested for 'Unlawful Assembly' and 'Rioting'

Video shows group attacking others with sticks at Kedarnath, 5 arrested | Image: X

A video showing a group of people beating others with sticks along the Kedarnath Yatra route has shocked viewers after surfacing on social media.

The video quickly went viral, sparking public outrage over the brutal assault and prompting police to launch an investigation.

Following the probe, police arrested five individuals in connection with the violent clash. An FIR has been registered against them under Sections 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(1) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning at the Sitapur parking lot in Uttarakhand.

According to police sources, all the accused are staff members of the parking facility.

Record Number of Pilgrims Visit Kedarnath

In the 48 days since the Shri Kedarnath Yatra began, the number of devotees arriving for the pilgrimage has crossed 11.4 lakh as of Wednesday.

The doors for the Kedarnath Yatra 2025 were opened to devotees on May 2.

According to an official release, local hotels, restaurants, traders, and small businesses including horse-mule operators, heli services, and dandi-kandi carriers, have collectively generated business worth approximately Rs 3 billion.