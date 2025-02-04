Some Speak on Foreign Policy To Show Themselves As Mature: PM Modi Taunts Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, with a particular focus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi said that some people feel compelled to discuss foreign policy merely to “appear mature”, even if such commentary might damage the nation's international image.

“During the discussion of the President's speech, foreign policy was also mentioned, and some people believe that unless one speaks about foreign policy, they don't appear mature. Therefore, they think foreign policy should be talked about, even if it might harm the country,” he said.

He added, “If they genuinely have an interest in foreign policy, want to understand it, and aim to do something in this field in the future, they should definitely read a book on the subject.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks were a direct response to Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress leader questioned the government’s handling of Chinese incursions and alleged that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was sent to the US last December to seek an invitation for PM Modi to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.