Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Shares Moment Of 'Free Flowing Chat' With Activist After Centre Revokes His Detention

New Delhi: A day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur Central Jail, following the revocation of his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) on Saturday (March 14), his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, took to X to share their first relaxed conversation after months of restricted jail meetings.

Taking to X, she shared, "After a long time had a free-flowing chat with @Wangchuk66 without glancing at the scary clock every now and then to make the most of the fleeting 60 minutes as in jail! Taking him for a health check-up as per the strong recommendations of our family doctor. He will be under medical observation for 36 hours in a good hospital!"

Sonam Wangchuk detention revoked

Wangchuk was released from jail around 1:30 pm on Saturday following an order from the Union government. The formalities were completed by his wife, who had travelled to Jodhpur for the process.

Following his release, MHA said the government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, and that the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention has been taken in furtherance of this "objective and after due consideration".

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It further said that the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

However, the MHA pointed out, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy.

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What was the case?

An engineer, innovator and education reformer Wangchuk was taken into custody on September 26, 2025, two days after protests in Leh demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The demonstrations took a violent turn, resulting in more than 45 injuries, including 22 police officers.

Officials claimed that Wangchuk had fueled the unrest through inflammatory rhetoric during his hunger strike and campaign for regional autonomy.